Prosecutors seek jail time for ex-Penn State president

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Prosecutors want a judge to jail former Penn State President Graham Spanier for his conviction in hushing up suspected child sex abuse in 2001 by Jerry Sandusky.
In a court filing unsealed Thursday, the Pennsylvania attorney general's office also assails two one-time Penn State administrators for their testimony in Spanier's March trial after they pleaded guilty in the case.
Sentencing is Friday.
Prosecutors say state sentencing guidelines indicate Spanier should get up to a year in jail for child endangerment. Spanier's lawyer says the 68-year-old is suffering from prostate cancer and heart problems, and is asking for probation.
Prosecutors didn't recommend sentences for ex-athletic director Tim Curley and ex-vice president Gary Schultz. But they say Curley's forgetfulness during his testimony wasn't credible. They also criticized Schultz's refusal to acknowledge the sexual nature of the 2001 complaint about Sandusky.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
