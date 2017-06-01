Online game Words with Friends adds 'covfefe' to its list - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Online game Words with Friends adds 'covfefe' to its list

By MARK KENNEDY
AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - The popular mobile word game Words With Friends has added one of the internet's most popular typos in recent days - "covfefe."

The mysterious term that President Donald Trump tweeted has spread like wildfire on social media and the Scrabble-like multiplayer game has jumped aboard, defining the word as "the amount and quality of reporting when autocorrect fails you at 3am."

"Covfefe" was born on Twitter just after midnight Wednesday when the president wrote about "constant negative press covfefe," prompting jokes from Jimmy Kimmel to Hillary Clinton. Trump later poked fun at the typo: "Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy!"

Dictionary publisher Merriam-Webster checked in with an eye-rolling tweet, and dozens of definitions have been submitted to the Urban Dictionary website, which crowdsources slang terms.

