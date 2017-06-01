Painting break results in town greeting visitors with 'sex'

SUSSEX, Wis. (AP) - Thanks to an ill-timed painting break, a water tower emblazoned with the word "sex" is greeting drivers as they pass through a town in southeast Wisconsin.
The gaff turned up in Sussex, a village about 20 miles northwest of Milwaukee.
WTMJ-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2rIHWkc ) that workers painting the town's name on the water tower stopped midway through to allow the paint to dry Wednesday. They planned to finish painting the town's name Thursday.
One driver, Jessica Bruss, told the Milwaukee television station she "almost drove off the road" when her 8-year-old son pointed out the word as they drove past the water tower Wednesday on their way to his first baseball game.
Bruss says the unfinished paint work may be funny for adults, but added: "People should remember that kids are seeing it."
___
Information from: WTMJ-TV, http://www.todaystmj4.com
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
