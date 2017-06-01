Bevin on ending inner-city violence: 'It's up to us'

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Gov. Matt Bevin and Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton spoke at a packed meeting with pastors and religious leaders at Western Middle School to address violence in the inner-city Thursday.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News & Weather apps

On hand for the meeting were the mothers of two of the youngest victims -- Dequante Hobbs Jr. and Ne'riah Miller. With dozens of people standing, Bevin singled out Dequante's mom and promised that her son will be a catalyst for change.

"God cannot be mocked," Bevin said, using a passage from the Bible as an analogy of violence in Louisville. "It's up to us."

Bevin asked churches and groups to pick a block and make a commitment to hold a neighborhood walk a few times a week at 7 p.m. for one year. He also asked the group to pray on the corner of the block. The greatest need, Bevin said, are in the Parkland, Shawnee, Park Hill, California, Russell, Old Louisville, Taylor and Beechmont neighborhoods.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Large Waterfront Wednesday turnout despite deadly shooting

+ Road in Park Hill neighborhood to be dedicated to local civil rights activist

+ Woman sentenced to 40 years for running over officer

The crowd applauded when Bevin said, "You know the power of prayer," but there was opposition in the room as well. One woman yelled "these people are getting slapped on the wrist for killing people," and another person called the governor "a hypocrite."

Hampton said prayer is powerful. She asked for folks to buy in and try to take ownership of a block.

Follow WAVE 3 News reporter Kasey Cunningham on Twitter (@KaseyNEWS) for coverage of Bevin's visit to Louisville.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.