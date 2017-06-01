Alabama hires Auburn assistant Bohannon as baseball coach

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Alabama has hired longtime Southeastern Conference assistant Brad Bohannon as head baseball coach.

Crimson Tide athletic director Greg Byrne announced the hiring on Thursday, and Bohannon will be introduced at a news conference on Monday.

He replaces Greg Goff, who was fired after winning just five Southeastern Conference games in his first season.

Bohannon was an assistant at Kentucky from 2004-15 and at Auburn the past two seasons. He was responsible for signing 13 Wildcat players who went on to professional baseball, including 2014 Golden Spikes Award winner A.J. Reed. Bohannon's first recruiting class at Auburn was ranked No. 9 by Collegiate Baseball and includes six current starting position players.

Bohannon says his "goal is to make the University of Alabama the best baseball experience in the country."

