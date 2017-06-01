Kristylove Foundation rescues sex trafficking victims in west Louisville

The basement in the Kristylove house serves as a clothes closet for the women. (Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One woman's vision to help victims of human trafficking has come to life in west Louisville.

The Kristylove Foundation house is now open. The house, sitting at 1830 Dale Street, will serve as a getaway from human sex trafficking, drug and alcohol addiction for women.

The doors are open for women who are scarred on the inside and outside, and have no other place to go.

"Kristylove" is the name Angela Renfro's trafficker gave her years ago. It was a name that was supposed to destroy her, but now saves lives. Renfro is the founder of Kristylove Foundation.



Now, with two recovery houses in west Louisville, Renfro and her team are able to save women from a life they often don't know how to escape.

At Kristylove Foundation, all victims are required to attend 12-step meetings, team up with a sponsor, and meditate daily. They must also work on acquiring social development skills and attend safe-sex education classes.

With the newly renovated house open to guests, more lives can be saved.

"I said if I ever got out that I was going to keep my promise, and I kept my promise of helping every girl and woman that I can," Renfro said. "It was so critical, because I remember standing on the corner saying 'whoever gets out first,' and I was able to get out first. So, the dream has come true.

Any girl or woman who's a victim of sex trafficking, or struggling with alcohol and/or drug addiction, is invited off the streets every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The women can take a shower, put on clean clothes, receive toiletries and a meal for the day.

Prospect-Goshen Rotary Club helped renovate the basement that now serves as a clothes closet for the women. The closet includes dress clothes for work and job interviews, formal wear for special occasions, and every day attire, makeup and jewelry.

In the future, Renfro hopes the foundation can also buy the house that sits next door, and another empty house down the street.

The group is always accepting hygiene products, gift cards, household items, labor (minor repairs, painting, etc.) and office supplies.

Volunteers are also welcome to share their talents in assisting women with job-searching skills, providing classes on various subjects, and mentorship and guidance.

You can contact the Kristylove Foundation at info@thekristylovefoundation.org.

