Kristylove Foundation rescues sex trafficking victims in west Louisville

The event happens Friday and Saturday, June 2 and 3 at the KDF office located at 1001 South Third Streets in Old Louisville.More >>
A MetroSafe supervisor said the shooting happened in the 1200 block of Brashear Drive. That's at the Parkhill Community Center housing development.More >>
At Kristylove Foundation, all victims are required to attend 12-step meetings, team up with a sponsor, meditate daily, acquire social development skills, and attend safe-sex education classes.More >>
Six Western Kentucky University football players are among seven men indicted by a Warren County Grand Jury in connection with an assault that happened at a fraternity house.More >>
WalletHub determined the most attractive states for employment by comparing the 50 states across 24 key indicators of job-market strength, opportunity and economic vitality.More >>
