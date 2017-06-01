6 WKU athletes suspended after grand jury indictment

BOWLING GREEN, KY (WAVE) - Six Western Kentucky University football players are among seven men indicted by a Warren County Grand Jury in connection with an assault that happened at a fraternity house.

The players - Quinton Baker, 19; Chris Johnson, 21; Xavier Lane, 20; Tyler Obee, 18; Jahcour Pearson, 19, and Cecil Stallings, 20 - have been suspended indefinitely by the university from all team-related activities, according to a WKU spokesman.

Attorney General Andy Beshear said six players and Andrew O'Bryan, 19, entered the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity house on March 5. Four of the men are alleged to have assaulted a person inside the house, according to the indictment.

Baker, Lane, Obee and Stallings are each charged with complicity to wanton endangerment, complicity to assault, and criminal trespass. Pearson and Johnson were indicted for criminal trespass. O'Bryan is charged with menacing and criminal trespass.

