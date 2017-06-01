Cooler heads prevail: A different Mr. Met back at ballpark

(AP Photo/Ben Walker). New York Mets mascot Mr. Met greets fans in centerfield before a baseball game between the Mets and the Milwaukee Brewers, Thursday, June 1, 2017, in New York. The Mets' beloved mascot flashed an upraised middle finger at a fan d...

By BEN WALKERAP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - The ever-smiling Mr. Met mascot is back at Citi Field, a day after the person inside the big-headed costume was caught on video making an obscene gesture to a fan.

The Mets said a different person was doing Mr. Met duty for Thursday's game against Milwaukee. The mascot was at his spot before the game, posing for pictures, signing autographs and high-fiving fans young and old.

The Mets apologized after Wednesday night's incident during a 7-1 loss to the Brewers, saying the offending employee won't work in the costume again.

Video of the mascot flipping his finger went viral. The team didn't identify the employee who made the gesture.

Mr. Mets has been around for more than five decades, long popular with Mets fans for his oversized head with baseball seams.

