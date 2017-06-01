Dozens dead from smoke in Philippine casino attack

Witnesses say gunshots and explosions have been heard at a mall, casino and hotel complex near Manila's international airport in the Philippine capital.

Emergency responders and onlookers gather outside as smoke rises from the Resorts World Manila complex, early Friday, June 2, 2017, in Manila, Philippines. (Source: AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)

(RNN) - More than 30 people have died from smoke in the aftermath of an attack at a luxury resort in Manila, Philippines, the Associated Press is reporting. The attack is not believed to be linked to international terrorism.

Police Chief Oscar Albayalde said 36 people suffocated from smoke after a lone gunman set fire to gambling tables in a casino in Manila.

Gen. Ronald Dela Rosa, the head of the national police, said a security video indicated the motive might have been robbery.

The gunman did not shoot anyone in the casino, but later took his own life.

The suspect took $226,000 in gambling chips, according to the Associated Press.

"It's either he lost in the casino and wanted to recoup his losses or he went totally nuts," police chief Oscar Albayalde said.

An ISIS spokesman fired off a correspondence saying that members of the group's Filipino militants were responsible for the attack, which Philippine authorities disputed.

When President Donald Trump spoke at a news conference in the rose garden, he called the incident a "terrorist attack."

BREAKING: Philippine police chief says no evidence that casino attack is terrorism and no confirmed reports of gunshot wounds. — The Associated Press (@AP) June 1, 2017

The shooting and fire happened at Resorts World Manila just after midnight local time. Panic ensued as people fled and some reportedly jumped out of a second-floor window near where the suspect set the fire. The resort is a large complex with a casino, a popular shopping mall, bars, restaurants and a hotel. Multiple cellphone videos of people frantically running filled social media.

The casino is within walking distance from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, one of the busiest in the world, causing more concern.

A local journalist tweeted a photo of an armored vehicle in the street outside the casino where a massive police and firefighting presence responded to the early reports of the shooting.

Military armored vehicle, nakapuwesto na sa labas ng Resorts World Manila. pic.twitter.com/QN7glRUejG — Michael Joe Delizo (@michael_delizo) June 1, 2017

SWAT teams were deployed and several injured people were rushed away in ambulances. James Agustin of GMA News tweeted video of victims receiving assistance and being led to ambulances.

MORE: Lalaking nakatakip ang mukha at armado ng baril ang nakita ng mga nasugatang tao. @dzbb pic.twitter.com/kK8OPBzK7Q — James Agustin (@_jamesJA) June 1, 2017

The Philippines have been troubled by terrorism lately, as government forces are battling ISIS-affiliated soldiers for control of the city of Marawi, a mostly Muslim city on the southern island of Mindanao.

SITE INTEL GROUP, which monitors and reports on terrorist activity, tweeted that a Filipino operative for the Islamic ISIS said the group was responsible for the attack.

Breaking:Filipino #ISIS operative who reports frm Marawi says "lone wolf soldiers of Khilafah"responsible for attack @ Resort World #Manila pic.twitter.com/jBeSCfSqAq — Rita Katz (@Rita_Katz) June 1, 2017

The White House briefed President Donald Trump on the unfolding situation. The president called the incident a "terrorist attack" before addressing the media about the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris Climate Treaty.

#Manila #Philippines - reports of explosions/gunfire at Resorts World Manila, near the Manila Intl Airport. Avoid area & monitor local news. — Travel - State Dept (@TravelGov) June 1, 2017

A British filmmaker tweeted photos that showed smoke around buildings that are part of the complex. Photos tweeted by an Israeli journalist appeared to show the building in flames, and a video shows people running in a panic.

#BREAKING: Gunfire and explosions reported at popular Resorts World Manila in Pasay City pic.twitter.com/rv1pmJsKwf — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) June 1, 2017

Stay away from Resorts World right now. There are reports of a terrorist attack. The casino is on fire and people are being evacuated. pic.twitter.com/neGQ2mEzR0 — Magik (@officialdjmagik) June 1, 2017

