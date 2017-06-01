Person shot multiple times in Algonquin neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Emergency responders are at the scene of a shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood.

A MetroSafe supervisor said one person was shot multiple times in the 1200 block of Brashear Drive. That's at the Parkhill Community Center housing development.

>> MUGSHOTS: May 2017 Roundup

There is no immediate word on the victim's condition or the status of the shooter.

The incident was reported at 2:18 p.m. Thursday.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.