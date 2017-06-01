WATCH LIVE: James Comey's testimony in inquiry into Trump campaign and Russia

On Tuesday, Tiller posted a heartfelt message on Instagram and invited his fans to meet him at Wyandotte Park for the event. Hundreds showed up. He spent more than an hour greeting his fans and taking pictures with them.More >>
On Tuesday, Tiller posted a heartfelt message on Instagram and invited his fans to meet him at Wyandotte Park for the event. Hundreds showed up. He spent more than an hour greeting his fans and taking pictures with them.More >>
Once unenthusiastic about covering UofL baseball, John Boel eventually realize he's never covered a group of people more joyful and gracious.More >>
Once unenthusiastic about covering UofL baseball, John Boel eventually realize he's never covered a group of people more joyful and gracious.More >>
Police said a semi was turning when another vehicle slammed into the back of it at Dixie Highway and Stites Station Road.More >>
Police said a semi was turning when another vehicle slammed into the back of it at Dixie Highway and Stites Station Road.More >>
A man hit in the head with a metal toaster is recovering from injuries he suffered during an attack that police said happened after he called the suspect a gay slur.More >>
A man hit in the head with a metal toaster is recovering from injuries he suffered during an attack that police said happened after he called the suspect a gay slur.More >>
LMPD and KSP are on the lookout for several dozen sex offenders who are roaming the streets. Have you seen any of these suspects?More >>
LMPD and KSP are on the lookout for several dozen sex offenders who are roaming the streets. Have you seen any of these suspects?More >>