Discounted Kentucky Derby Festival merchandise available at annual yard sale

A variety of KDF merchandise will be available. (Source: WAVE 3 News archives)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Collectors and non-collectors alike are invited to snatch up some deals on Kentucky Derby Festival memorabilia at KDF's annual yard sale.

The event happens Friday and Saturday, June 2 and 3 at the KDF office located at 1001 South Third Streets in Old Louisville. The sale runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday.

The yard sale features discounted prices on official KDF merchandise such as $3 t-shirts (also available at a cost of $5 for two), $10 past official Kentucky Derby Festival posters, glassware, and even more items spanning the festival's history, dating back to the 1970s. In addition, Christopher Radko collector's ornaments, the special edition 2017 Pegasus Pin exchange pin and other items will be available.

Customers will receive $10 off every $50 purchase in the Pin Room.

Marathon and miniMarathon Tech shirts are $10 each. Wear any past year's medal and receive two Tech shirts for $10.

Cash and credit cards will be accepted for purchases.

