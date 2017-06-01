Wanted Louisville man falls from cliff in Grayson County

Falls City Beer is no longer going through with its plan to move brewing operations to a facility in Portland. The company has shifted its expansion to the Nulu district, according to the Falls City website.More >>
An explosive meeting has pinned Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer against a number of Metro Council members.More >>
A MetroSafe supervisor said the shooting happened in the 1200 block of Brashear Drive. That's at the Parkhill Community Center housing development.More >>
Emergency response personnel responded to the incident on Indian Ridge Road in Falls of Rough just after Noon on May 26.More >>
The event happens Friday and Saturday, June 2 and 3 at the KDF office located at 1001 South Third Streets in Old Louisville.More >>
