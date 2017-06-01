Wanted Louisville man falls from cliff in Grayson County

The man fell between 40 and 55 feet, narrowly missing a rock. (Source: GC News Gazette)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A wanted Louisville man fell off a cliff in Grayson County and had to be airlifted to a hospital Friday.

Emergency response personnel responded to the incident on Indian Ridge Road in Falls of Rough just after Noon on May 26, according to the Grayson County News Gazette.

The man fell between 40 and 55 feet, and narrowly missed a large rock, according to Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins.

The victim was later identified as George T. Greer, 42 of Louisville.

Greer suffered injuries to multiple parts of his body, including his hips and head. He was airlifted to University of Louisville hospital, according to Chaffins.

First responders said Greer identified himself as "Kenny." Officers later discovered that was not his true identity.

Once his real name was found, officers discovered Greer was wanted on two warrants out of Jefferson County. Those charges were for a $26,000 cash-bonded felony probation violation, and failure to appear in court for a robbery charge.

Louisville Metro Police Department is expected to serve warrants on Greer after his release from the hospital, according to the Grayson County News Gazette.

