Spieth right back in the mix at Memorial

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings). Dustin Johnson hits from the 13th fairway during the first round of the Memorial golf tournament, Thursday, June 1, 2017, in Dublin, Ohio.

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings). David Lingmerth, of Sweden, reacts after an eagle on the 15th hole during the first round of the Memorial golf tournament, Thursday, June 1, 2017, in Dublin, Ohio.

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings). David Lingmerth, of Sweden, hits out of the bunker on the 18th hole during the first round of the Memorial golf tournament, Thursday, June 1, 2017, in Dublin, Ohio.

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings). Jordan Spieth watches his shot on the 10th hole during the first round of the Memorial golf tournament, Thursday, June 1, 2017, in Dublin, Ohio.

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings). Jordan Spieth tees off on the 15th hole during the first round of the Memorial golf tournament, Thursday, June 1, 2017, in Dublin, Ohio.

By DOUG FERGUSONAP Golf Writer

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) - One week after he finished one shot behind, Jordan Spieth is right back in the mix at the Memorial.

David Lingmerth, who picked up his only PGA Tour victory two years ago at the Memorial, made bogey on the 18th hole and still shot a 7-under 65. That gave him a one-shot lead over Spieth and Daniel Summerhays among the early starters at Muirfield Village.

Spieth had missed two straight cuts until contending last week at Colonial. He finished with four birdies on his last five holes Thursday.

Dustin Johnson didn't make any birdies. The world's No. 1 player three-putted the par-3 16th after hitting into the water and made triple bogey. He three-putted from 4 feet on the sixth hole for a double bogey. Johnson shot 78.

