Council member describes explosive, emotional meeting with Mayor Fischer

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An explosive meeting has pinned Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer against a number of Metro Council members.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News & Weather apps

Councilman David James described the meeting as intense and emotional and said tempers flared.

The meeting happened Thursday at 10 a.m. in Fischer's conference room, and lasted about 30 minutes. The council members wanted to talk about their discontent with Louisville's Police Chief Steve Conrad.

They also wanted to talk about Lt. Jimmy Harper, whom Conrad recently demoted from his position as the major overseeing the Second Division.

Council members who attended the meeting described Fischer as defensive about Conrad, telling WAVE 3 News that Fischer is still backing the chief.

The mayor addressed the meeting during a press conference shortly after it took place.

PREVIOUS STORIES

+ Fischer still backs LMPD chief after council blasts Conrad

+ LMPD Chief Conrad: 'I'm not going anywhere'

"It was a good exchange of views, as they say in diplomatic speak," Fischer said. "What this has to do with is Chief Conrad is our police chief and I support him. He can make any personnel changes that he wants that in his view will make our city a safer city.

"I appreciate hearing other people's opinions. Removing the chief is not going to stop what happens in the city every day."

Countered James: "It was a meeting in which views were exchanged, no meeting of the minds. The mayor was dismissive and disrespectful of the council members and the constituents who are at risk because of the poor leadership of Chief Conrad and the support that he receives from Mayor Fischer."

Other members of the council who were present at the meeting included Cheri Bryant-Hamilton, Mary Woolridge, Jessica Green, Cindi Fowler, Barbara Shanklin and David James.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.