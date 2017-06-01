New State Street development leads to traffic concerns

Summit Springs is being built on the hill above State Street. (Source: Steven Richards, WAVE 3 News)

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - Traffic concerns are at the top of mind as a popular New Albany thoroughfare is about to get even busier.

Eventually, there will be commercial development on the hill above State Street. A new road is in the process of being of being built to get drivers there off of Daisy Lane.

The city’s latest development is called Summit Springs.

“It's going to allow a $30 million investment in our community right away,” city engineer Larry Summers said.

Ground is moving to make way for restaurants, a medical building, and two hotels. One of those hotels is a Marriott Fairfield Inn.

“Traffic is my number one concern,” driver Chris Kruer said.

Many drivers said this area is already bogged down.

“If they add too many more things in here, there's no real reason to come on State Street," Kruer said. "It's impossible to navigate as is."

Summers said the city is well aware of just how busy State Street is, and numerous traffic studies have been completed to help change that.

“We're actually adding a lane from Daisy Lane to I-265, which will help to mitigate some of the traffic congestion issues that occur on State Street,” Summers said.

Cars are known to back up while waiting to access I-265 westbound, which in turn blocks the eastbound ramp. Summers said the new lane will help with that. Another reason for backups are the traffic lights.

“You might be waiting for a light, and it ends up turning red before you can get through it because there is so much traffic,” driver Rachel Masterson said.

Summers said that's where another project comes in, as the city plans to put in new and improved lights between Green Valley and Daisy Lane.

“We're going to be coordinating those signals," Summers said. "The traffic along State Street is going to be able to move more efficiently, and we'll have less congestion along State Street as a whole."

This is a welcomed idea by those looking forward to what's to come.

“Clarksville and Jeff have been getting a lot of stuff," Masterson said. "I think it's time New Albany does."

The new road and hotel are expected to be complete by next spring.

