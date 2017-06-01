Falls City shifting expansion from Portland to Nulu

The new site of the Falls City expansion (Source: Falls City Beer)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Falls City Beer is no longer going through with its plan to move brewing operations to a facility in Portland.

The company has shifted its expansion to the Nulu district, according to the Falls City website.

Falls City's parent company, Neace Ventures, signed a letter of intent in January to acquire ownership in a building that currently houses the Heine Brothers' Coffee headquarters.

"As some of you know, in January we announced exciting plans to move to a location on 13th street in Portland," Falls City's website said. "Unfortunately, that deal didn’t work out as planned. We were excited about staying in Portland but we’re equally thrilled to be moving to NuLu."

The new facility will be located at 901 E. Liberty Street.

It will include a taproom, outdoor beer garden and banquet hall/event area in addition to room for brewing operations.

Construction is expected to start in June, and completed by late Fall 2017.

