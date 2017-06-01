Crews respond to house fire in Buechel

Crews are responding to a working house fire in Buechel. (Source: Raycom News Network)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Crews are responding to a working house fire in Buechel.

The call came in shorty after 4:00 p.m. of a house fire in the 4300 block of Pruitt Court, Metrosafe confirms.

The home is believed to be vacant, but was showing heavy smoke and fire.

WAVE 3 News has a crew en route and will update this story when more information becomes available.

