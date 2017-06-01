Hanson city commissioners pass water rate increase

Hanson city commissioners passed a 12 percent water rate increase. This comes just after Madisonville also increased their water rates (WFIE)

Hanson residents may have to pay more on their water bills. The city approved a water rate increase this week.

Hanson city commissioners passed a 12 percent water rate increase. This comes after Madisonville also increased their water rates.

Madisonville approved a 28 percent increase in May. They supply water to Hanson.

Mayor Mickey Demoss said the city would have been out around $30,000 for the year if they hadn't made the move.

The rates don't apply right away. Vanessa Riggs, who owns The Hub coffee shop, said it won't phase her.

"You'd be surprised how small my water bill is here because I use a lot of carry-out," she told us.

She said she's frugal with her water usage by using plastic cups so she only needs tap water when making drinks for customers.

She said that's the best way to handle paying for water at work and at home.

The water rates won't go into effect until the August bill.

