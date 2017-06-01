Mayor's Music and Art Series continues with local band performance

The Jesse Lees are currently working on their debut album. (Source: Doug Druschke, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Mayor's Music and Art Series continued on Thursday, with the first musical performance of the season.

The Music and Art Series celebrates and recognizes local artists in the Louisville area.

Local band "The Jesse Lees" took the stage on Thursday. The band is a combination of neo-rock and soul, and is currently working on their debut album, according to a news release.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News & Weather apps

Musical performances take place on the first Thursday of every month outside Metro Hall. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. with performances beginning just after Noon.

The first artist speaker series of the summer kicked off on May 23, and featured artists Daniel Docner and Braylyn Stewart.

The art shows will take place every other month in the Mayor's Gallery, located on the fourth floor of Metro Hall.

All shows are free and open to the public.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.