Neighbors believed father and son charged in sex crimes would be arrested

Neighbors say for a long time, they've seen juveniles coming and going from the home, which is in disrepair. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An Oldham County man is facing some heinous charges; Drugging underage girls, then raping and sodomizing them.

Investigators say Stephen Kasey, 48, committed the crimes at his home on Cedar Springs Court in LaGrange. His son Tristen Kasey,18, is also charged.

Both on and off camera, neighbors told WAVE 3 News they knew something was up. They say for a long time, they've seen juveniles coming and going from the home, which is in disrepair. It's garage door is missing and the interior is spray-painted with graffiti.

Some neighbors suspected drug sales were going on, but were frightened after hearing about the crimes police have now charged the father and son with.

Neighbor Joyce Lochner was not surprised at the arrest. She said all the neighbors have been suspicious. Lochner has known Kasey and his son for 14 years. She said years ago, Stephen Kasey had a lawn mowing business and would mow her lawn and was friendly. She says as time went by, he started changing.

"It kept getting worse," Lochner said. "People in and out of the house, and they would stay a few minutes and then they're gone."

Many neighbors suspected drugs sales were going on, but tips to police alleged much more. According to court records, LaGrange Police say an ongoing narcotics investigation began after numerous tips and complaints came in that young girls were trading sex for meth and marijuana with both father and son.

"Steve not only changed in a lot of ways using the drugs, he changed as a father," Lochner said.

One of three alleged victims told investigators on a day in January, Tristen Kasey warned her about how his father can be "weird” and “crazy" when he uses. She told investigators the father was walking toward her and "looked like a monster." She said she made a run for the door leading to the garage.

She said Stephen Kasey grabbed her causing her to fall down the stairs where she hit her head, she said he held her down, burned her with cigarettes and raped her. Investigators say Tristen Kasey also told them his father bragged about having sex with underage girls and showed him pictures he took with his phone.

Court records state during a jail phone call, the father asked the son to delete information on his social media accounts.

On May 16, a search warrant was executed at the Kasey home. Girls' clothing, sheets and possible DNA evidence was taken.

Stephen Kasey's charges include kidnapping, rape and sodomy.

Tristan Kasey is charged with tampering with evidence and possessing child porn.

