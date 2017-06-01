Five students from North Oldham appointed to military academies

William O’Loane is headed to the Naval Academy and was voted most likely to be President. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

OLDHAM COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - Five students at North Oldham High School were accepted to military service academies. The process is extremely competitive, and only 10 percent to 13 percent of applicants are accepted.

The students maintained high grades, have been involved in their communities and received a congressional nomination.

The 2017 graduating class at North Oldham is made up of 252 students.

“I was captain of the swim team and soccer team,” Mason Rice said.

“I'm on the academic team,” William O’Loane said.

Rice and O’Loane and Marcos Valdes were appointed to the Naval Academy.

Their classmate Fynn Isenhart was appointed to West Point, and Matthew Morris to the US Air Force Academy.

“These students are 17,18 years old when they are applying," guidance counselor Victoria Arhens said. "And what they have already accomplished at such an early age is so impressive.”

Arhens was a guidance counselor to three of the five students appointed to military academies. She says all three were Kentucky Governor Scholars, a program for exceptional students who have big plans after high school.

“I'm referred to as one of those kids who has wanted to go since he was like a fetus,” Rice said.

Rice thanks his family for supporting him in both academics and extracurricular.

He anticipates a very special moment to show them his gratitude.

“Wearing the name Rice on my uniform, it has been my dream, my dad's, my grandfather's," Rice said. "It's a pretty big deal to my family.”

Rice's passion for the Navy was contagious.

“Mason inspired me to go specifically for the Naval Academy," O’Loane said. "He talked a lot about it and he was very influential.”

Now the faculty and staff at North Oldham hope the legacy preserved in this yearbook will inspire well into the future.

“They are and will continue to be mentors for sure for students that are coming up the pike that are interested in applying or want to learn more,” Arhens said.

