Beshear mulls whether to investigate Bevin's new Anchorage home

Beshear has asked the ethics commission for guidance on the Bevin investigation. (Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky's Attorney General said his office has not yet started an investigation into Gov. Matt Bevin's purchase of an Anchorage home.

Beshear appeared at the Kristylove Foundation opening Thursday is west Louisville. He spoke with reporters and said the facts surrounding the purchase are disturbing. Beshear also said it appears the governor purchased a mansion from Neil Ramsey, one of his political appointees, for nearly half its appraised value.

But, that's not his only concern.

"Around the same time, the governor appears to have created a new $250,000 job for his best friend, whose business I think closed the year before," Beshear said.

That statement is in reference to Vivek Sarin. Sarin is now an executive officer with the state Cabinet for Economic Development. Before that, he ran a Shelbyville manufacturing business that closed.

Beshear said he doesn't know if his office would be the appropriate investigating agency for either issue. He has asked the executive branch of the ethics commission for guidance.

