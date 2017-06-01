Feel Good Friday: Your weekly recap of uplifting stories

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Here's a look back at five uplifting, feel-good stories from this week.

1. WAVE 3 Sports Director Kent Taylor was quick on his feet and handled this funny, live TV moment with poise.

2. Two Jeffersonville churches and two different congregations came together Sunday for one message.

3. WAVE 3 News, KY Center for African American Heritage partner for benefit for family of slain child

4. Stranger buys soldier airline ticket to see family over Memorial Day

5. One woman's vision to help victims of human trafficking has come to life in west Louisville.

And for more feel-good content today and every day, be sure to bookmark our Uplifting section by clicking here.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.