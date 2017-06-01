Feel Good Friday: Your weekly recap of uplifting stories

Five uplifting, feel-good stories from this week.More >>
Five uplifting, feel-good stories from this week.More >>
Maddie Yates was a warm smile to friends, a belly laugh to family, and a hard-working sophomore at Male High School before she committed suicide in 2014.More >>
Maddie Yates was a warm smile to friends, a belly laugh to family, and a hard-working sophomore at Male High School before she committed suicide in 2014.More >>
An explosive meeting has pinned Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer against a number of Metro Council members.More >>
An explosive meeting has pinned Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer against a number of Metro Council members.More >>
From her porch in the Parkway Place housing projects, Wanda Mason heard the shooting just behind her unit.More >>
From her porch in the Parkway Place housing projects, Wanda Mason heard the shooting just behind her unit.More >>
He asked places of worship and community groups to adopt a block in areas of high crime, to walk that block, and then pray for the people who live there.More >>
He asked places of worship and community groups to adopt a block in areas of high crime, to walk that block, and then pray for the people who live there.More >>