Silver Alert issued for missing Indiana woman

CEDAR LAKE, INDIANA (WAVE) -The Cedar Lake Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 86-year-old woman.

Lucille Kammer is described as a white female, 4'10", 115 lbs with white hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday.

She's believed to be driving a dark grey 2009 Toyota corolla with Indiana plate 341BKC.

She is believed to be in danger.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Cedar Lake Police at 219-322-5000, or 9-1-1.

