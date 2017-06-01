Petition to change Covington's name to 'Covfefe'

The city of Covington was founded in 1815, but now there is a not so serious petition to change the city's name.

The petition was posted to Change.org. Now, it has 64 supporters.

The petition reads, "Since its inception, Covington has always strived to honor the presidents of this great USA (even being the home for Ulysses S. Grant's parents), but today we are presented with the opportunity to honor the words of the president and the 40,000 people of Covington by changing its name to "Covfefe", president Donald J Trump's newest catchphrase. This new name will allow us to honor legacy of the 45th leader of the free world and make (what was formerly known as) Covington into the bigly-est and most beautiful must-see place from sea to shining sea."

The petition claims Covington should now be Covfefe, KY.

"I firmly believe that changing the name of this beloved city to Covfefe will unite the people under this historic presidency in our time of partisan turmoil. Now more than ever, we need to build up our president and boost his ego above Highland Hights," Katie Curry of Florence, KY said.

