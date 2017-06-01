Coroner's report shows 2014 murder victim not pregnant when killed

An explosive meeting has pinned Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer against a number of Metro Council members.More >>
An explosive meeting has pinned Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer against a number of Metro Council members.More >>
Trayona McDowell, 18, was shot to death in November 2016.More >>
Trayona McDowell, 18, was shot to death in November 2016.More >>
The Cedar Lake Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 86-year-old woman. Lucille Kammer is described as a white femalte, 4'10", 115 lbs with white hair and hazel eyes.More >>
The Cedar Lake Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 86-year-old woman. Lucille Kammer is described as a white femalte, 4'10", 115 lbs with white hair and hazel eyes.More >>
Five students at North Oldham High School were accepted to military service academies.More >>
Five students at North Oldham High School were accepted to military service academies.More >>
An Oldham County man is facing some heinous charges; Drugging underage girls, then raping and sodomizing them.More >>
An Oldham County man is facing some heinous charges; Drugging underage girls, then raping and sodomizing them.More >>