Coroner's report shows 2014 murder victim not pregnant when killed

Trayona McDowell was shot and killed in Okolona on Nov. 9. (Source: Family photo)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - New details have been released about the murder of a young mother in Okolona.

Trayona McDowell, 18, was shot to death in November 2016. Two teens, Troy Hurt and Jacquan Hardin, have been charged in the murder.

New court documents show McDowell was in a relationship with Hurt. Police were initially told she was pregnant with his child, but the coroner's report shows that wasn't true.

McDowell left behind a 10-month-old daughter.

Hurt is due back in court later this month.

