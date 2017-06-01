Hanson looking to widen roads

The new Walmart can't take all the blame or the credit, but there is a lot more traffic in the Hopkins County town of Hanson.

Local officials are looking into widening some roads.

Mayor Mickey Demoss said Mill Street barely has enough room for two cars to fit on it at once, and if one car had to veer over to the side, it could end up in a roadside ditch.

Melissa Cornwell said her husband drives on Mill Street to get to work. But she doesn't like using the road since a close encounter with an oncoming truck. There wasn't enough room for both of them. She could either risk hitting the truck, or the ditch. She chose the ditch.

The street has dropoffs that help prevent flooding. Mayor Mickey Demoss said Mill and Compton are two roads he want to widen by a few inches and add new pavement. He said this problem is growing because of all the new traffic.

Demoss said the project is still in the discussion phase, and likely won't move forward until they city has the necessary funding.

