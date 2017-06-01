Petitions circulating to stop nickel tax in Daviess Co.

Petitions are circulating in Daviess County to stop the Nickel Tax.

Last month, the School Board passed a property tax increase that would add $57 a year to a home assessed at $100,000.

Opponents say Daviess Co. already has the highest property taxes in Western Kentucky.

If they get enough signatures, the tax hike would go to a public recall vote.

The school district wants to build a new middle school and make major renovations at Apollo High School.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.