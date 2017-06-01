Parkway Place residents 'sick' after latest shooting

Neighbors say there's also a mentality of not talking to the police. So far, there are no arrests in the shooting. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – From her porch in the Parkway Place housing projects, Wanda Mason heard the shooting just behind her unit.

“It’s horrible here,” Mason said. "I'm sick of it. sick of it."

Police said the neighborhood's latest shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, the victim is expected to survive.

"My grandkids can't come spend the night with me because my daughter is afraid they're going to get shot,” Mason said. “As soon as I bring my granddaughter over here, look what's happened.”

Louisville crime maps show four homicides in the small projects in the past few months. The map gets crowded when you add in assault, drugs, weapons and other charges. In total, the nearby area has more than 300 crime reports since early December.

“I'm so tired of them coming here looking at us like we're bad people,” Mason said. “We're not.”

Mason points out she and others have to pass an extensive background check for the government housing. If they commit a crime, they’re kicked out.

"I'm not scared of the people here, but I'm afraid of their company,” Mason said. "I wish they had the mentality to tell they're children to do the right thing, mind your manners, and get your education. You don't have to live like this."

She boasts both her kids are in college at UK.

“My children are going to school to be educators, so it ain't where you live,” she said. “It's how you live."

Her porch provides a small pulpit where she shares her message.

"It takes a village," Mason said. "I'm a part of that village but I need help. I can't do it by myself."

She said sometimes, she just sits there, dreaming of winning the lottery, not just for herself, but the children growing up around her.

"I know what to do with the money,” Mason said through tears. “Get them out of here. Get ‘em out. Blow it up. Tear them down. Tear us down."

Neighbors say there's also a mentality of not talking to the police. So far, there are no arrests in the shooting.

