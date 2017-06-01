Washington Co., Indiana man arrested on Louisville murder charge

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - He can't go for that; Darryl Hall of Washington County, Indiana was arrested Thursday night in connection with crimes committed in Louisville.

Hall is facing charges of Murder, Armed Robbery, Robbery and Resisting Law Enforcement in Louisville.

Indiana State Police, Indiana Conservation Department, New Pekin Police Department and U.S. Marshals all assisted the Washington County Sheriffs Department with the arrest.

Hall is waiting extradition to Kentucky.

