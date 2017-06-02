LEADING OFF: Kershaw faces Brewers; M's await injury reports

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Boston Red Sox's Rick Porcello delivers a pitch against the Seattle Mariners in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 28, 2017, in Boston.

By The Associated Press

A look at what's happening all around the majors today:

___

DIGGIN' BREW TOWN

Clayton Kershaw (7-2) starts Friday's series opener for the Los Angeles Dodgers against Milwaukee, where he is 4-0 with a 1.41 ERA in five starts. Jimmy Nelson, who starts for the Brewers, struck out 10 against Arizona in his last start.

___

HOPEFUL NEWS

The Seattle Mariners will be hoping for good news on Friday with the injuries suffered by designated hitter Nelson Cruz and shortstop Jean Segura. Segura suffered a right ankle injury Thursday and Cruz was hit by a pitch on the top of his left hand. Both players ended up leaving Seattle's 6-3 loss to Colorado and were undergoing tests to determine the severity. The Mariners are expected to have updates on both players on Friday. Seattle has nine players on the 10- or 60-day disabled list.

___

YOU AGAIN

Cleveland's Josh Tomlin, who starts the opener of a three-game series in Kansas City, is 1-0 with a 1.13 ERA in two starts against the Royals this season and has a 10-4 record against them in 19 starts.

___

ON THE REBOUND

Boston's Rick Porcello and Alec Asher attempt to get back into a groove when the Red Sox face the Orioles in an AL East matchup. Porcello (3-6, 4.21 ERA) will be looking to regain his 2016 Cy Young Award form after giving up 11 hits in each of his last two outings. Hit hard by Houston on Sunday in his first start with Baltimore, Asher (1-3, 3.77 ERA) gets a second chance to prove he's worthy of replacing struggling Ubaldo Jimenez in the rotation.

___

BIG SUPPORT

Jose Urena (3-2) is scheduled to start Friday for the Miami Marlins against Patrick Corbin (4-5) and the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Marlins have scored 20 runs in Urena's past two starts, and he won both.

___

