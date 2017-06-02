Latest Indiana sports

NBA FINALS

Warriors roll to 113-91 win vs. Cavs in Game 1

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Kevin Durant scored 38 points in his first NBA Finals game with Golden State, Stephen Curry added 28 and the Warriors rolled to their 13th straight win this postseason by beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 113-91 in Game 1.

With Durant on board, the opener of Cavs-Warriors III was a mismatch as Golden State scored the first 13 points of the third quarter to take a 21-point lead and never looked back.

LeBron James had 28 points and 15 rebounds for the Cavs but also finished with seven turnovers.

Cleveland has lost the opener in the Finals to Golden State for three straight years but did rally to win the championship in seven games last year.

ATHLETICS-INDIANS

Kluber shines in return from DL as Indians blank A's 8-0

CLEVELAND (AP) - Corey Kluber pitched six shutout innings and struck out 10 in his first start since May 2 and the Cleveland Indians scored four runs during a strange sixth inning to beat the Oakland Athletics 5-0 Thursday.

Despite the long layoff, Kluber (4-2) looked like his dominant self, allowing just two hits and recording his 26th career double-digit strikeout game.

The Indians scored four runs - three unearned - off Jharel Cotton (3-6) in the wild sixth, when the game was momentarily delayed when sprinklers in left field went on automatically.

The A's made three more errors, raising their major league-leading total to 55. And they struck out 17 times, giving Oakland 93 in the last seven games.

MERCURY-SKY

Diana Taurasi hits 8 3-pointers, breaks WNBA career record

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) - Diana Taurasi tied a career high with eight 3-pointers and broke a tie for the WNBA's career record, leading the Phoenix Mercury to a 99-91 victory over the Chicago Sky on Thursday night.

Taurasi entered the game tied with Katie Smith with 906 3-pointers, and broke the mark early in the first quarter.

Taurasi was 9 of 15 from the field, with only one 2-point shot, and scored 37 points to move into second place on the league's career scoring list. It was her highest points total since 2010.

Brittney Griner added 28 points and 13 rebounds for Phoenix (4-2), and Leilani Mitchell scored 14 points as the trio combined to score 79 points. They had 42 of the Mercury's 50 points in the first half.

Chicago had an 87-85 lead midway through the fourth quarter, but Taurasi scored eight points on the next three Phoenix possessions to make it 93-87. The Sky went scoreless for over four minutes down the stretch.

Stefanie Dolson made her first six 3-pointers and scored a career-high 21 points for Chicago (1-6). Allie Quigley added 18 points, and Cappie Pondexter had 10 points and eight assists.

It was a high scoring first quarter as Pondexter's layup at the buzzer gave Chicago a 30-28 lead. The Sky hit their first seven shots, and Phoenix's opening 21 points all came from Taurasi and Griner.

WESTERN KENTUCKY-PLAYERS CHARGED

6 Western Kentucky football players, 1 ex-player indicted

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - Six current Western Kentucky University football players and a former player have been indicted in an assault case at a campus fraternity.

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear says in a news release that a Warren County grand jury indicted the men on various charges Wednesday.

The indictment accuses the men of illegally entering the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity on March 5, and four men allegedly assaulted an individual. The charges include felony wanton endangerment and three misdemeanors: fourth-degree assault, menacing and criminal trespass.

Among the players charged were backup running back Quinton Baker and starting defensive lineman Chris Johnson.

The school's athletic department says in a news release that Baker, Johnson, wide receivers Xavier Lane and Jahcour Pearson, linebacker Tyler Obee, and defensive lineman Cecil Stallings have been suspended indefinitely.

