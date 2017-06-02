June 1, 2017

Southern Fried Poetry Slam Festival
25th Anniversary Southern Fried Poetry Slam Festival
Wednesday, June 7 – Saturday, June 10
The Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main Street
KMAC Museum, 715 W. Main Street
Tickets $5-$45 at kentuckycenter.org or by calling (502) 584-7777
Complete schedule at SouthernFriedPoetrySlam.com
Chef Maria's Greek Deli
2013 Eisenhower Ave. Fort Knox KY
Monday-Saturday, 10:30am-7pm
Online ordering available
chefmariasgreekdeli.com
Chef Maria's Greek Cooking Class
Hands-on class, bring an apron
Sundays at 4:30pm starting in August, $35
chefmariasgreekdeli.com
