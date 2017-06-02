The Latest: Djokovic trails 2-1 against Schwartzman in Paris

(AP Photo/Christophe Ena). Police officers meet in front of the Roland Garros stadium for the French Open tennis tournament, Friday, June 2, 2017 in Paris.

(AP Photo/Christophe Ena). Belgium's David Goffin is taken to medical care after falling in his match against Argentina's Horacio Zeballos during their third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, in Paris, Franc...

(AP Photo/Christophe Ena). Belgium's David Goffin falls next to an official when playing a shot against Argentina's Horacio Zeballos during their third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, in Paris, France. Fri...

PARIS (AP) - The Latest from the French Open (all times local):

5:25 p.m.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic is one set away from losing at the French Open.

The second-seeded Djokovic trails Diego Schwartzman 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 in the third round.

4:45 p.m.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic has leveled his third-round match against Diego Schwartzman at the French Open by winning the second set 6-3.

Schwartzman, who is ranked 41st, clinched the first set 7-5.

4:20 p.m.

Steve Johnson, still grieving the recent death of his father, lost to sixth-seeded Dominic Thiem 6-1, 6-7 (4), 6-3 in the third round of the French Open.

The 25th-seeded American had burst into tears after his second-round victory over Borna Coric on Wednesday.

There was no such display of emotion after he lost to Thiem, who spoke to Johnson at the net and gave him a consoling hug.

4:05 p.m.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic has lost the opening set of his third-round match against Diego Schwartzman at the French Open.

The second-seeded Djokovic saved four set points before Schwartzman, who is ranked 41st, clinched it 7-5 on his next opportunity when the Serb hit a backhand long.

No defending male champion has lost before the fourth round at Roland Garros since 2004. Schwartzman is hoping to beat a top-10 player for the first time.

3:45 p.m.

Kristina Mladenovic is through to the French Open fourth round after beating Shelby Rogers of the United States 7-5, 4-6, 8-6 from 5-3 down in the last set.

The 13th-seeded Frenchwoman secured victory on her first match point with a forehand winner, and threw both arms in the air to the roar of the crowd.

"I went through so much emotion in this match, I don't know what to say," said Mladenovic, praising the fans. "I don't have words to describe the love I have for you and what you bring me."

Rogers was serving for the match at 5-3 when she was broken to love. Mladenovic then held to love for 5-5 to turn the match around.

At 6-6, Rogers was broken to love again, giving Mladenovic the chance to serve for victory.

Mladenovic, who took three hours to beat Jennifer Brady in the first round, next plays defending champion Garbine Muguruza of Spain.

2:45 p.m.

Rafael Nadal dropped just one game on his way to a straight-set victory over Nikoloz Basilashvili.

It was Nadal's 100th best-of-five-sets match on clay. He has a 98-2 win-loss record.

With the rainclouds rolling in, Nadal seemed keen to get his third-round match over as quickly as possible and the No. 4 seed took 90 minutes to win 6-0, 6-1, 6-0.

"I don't know if it was perfection," said Nadal, who turns 31 on Saturday.

"I went on court thinking it was going to be a tough match ... I believe I played the best match since a while."

1:45 p.m.

Fifth-seeded Milos Raonic advanced to the fourth round of the French Open when opponent Guillermo Garcia-Lopez retired from the match with a left thigh injury.

Raonic was leading 6-1, 1-0 when Garcia-Lopez stopped. The Spaniard had already received treatment at the end of the first set.

It was the second retirement of the day. David Goffin was forced out with an injured right ankle.

12:55 p.m.

Defending champion Garbine Muguruza advanced to the fourth round of the French Open by beating Yulia Putintseva 7-5, 6-2.

The fourth-seeded Spaniard broke her opponent's serve three times in the second set.

Muguruza will next face either Shelby Rogers of the United States or 13th-seeded Kristina Mladenovic of France.

12:20 p.m.

David Goffin retired from his third-round match at the French Open after injuring his right ankle against Horacio Zeballos.

The 10th-seeded Belgian was leading 5-4 in the first set when he limped off court with two trainers helping him. Zeballos carried Goffin's bag.

Goffin was serving for the first set and led 40-0 but allowed Zeballos back into the game.

The Argentine had a break back point and, at the end of a long rally, Goffin got to a tough ball. He won the point to get back to deuce but slid after he hit it, catching his foot on the tarp at the back of the court.

11:00 a.m.

Defending champions Novak Djokovic and Garbine Muguruza both play Friday in the third round of the French Open.

The fifth-seeded Muguruza is up first on Court Philippe Chatrier against No. 27 Yulia Putintseva.

Rafael Nadal will then continue his bid for a 10th French Open title against Nikolz Basilashvili, and the second-seeded Djokovic follows against Diego Schwartzman.

Venus Williams is last on the main court, against Elise Mertens.

