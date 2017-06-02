June 2 is National Doughnut Day

Some of the earliest doughnut recipes featured nuts crammed into the center of the dough, hence the name. (Source: CNN)

(CNN) - Happy National Doughnut Day.

Today is all about the iconic treat, whether you like to enjoy your doughnut frosted, powdered, or glazed.

It is believed that doughnuts have been tantalizing American taste buds since Dutch settlers brought them across the sea in the early 19th century.

Some of the earliest recipes featured nuts crammed into the center of the dough, hence the name.

Fast forward to the 21st century and doughnuts have become a snacking staple and have bolstered billions in sugary sales.

