June 2 is National Doughnut Day

Ananya Vinay, 12, appeared on CNN's New Day to discuss her win and take a shot at the "word" tweeted by President Donald Trump earlier in the week.More >>
Ananya Vinay, 12, appeared on CNN's New Day to discuss her win and take a shot at the "word" tweeted by President Donald Trump earlier in the week.More >>
According to the victim's daughter, Linda, the family pet couldn't be stopped during a five-minute attack.More >>
According to the victim's daughter, Linda, the family pet couldn't be stopped during a five-minute attack.More >>
Some of the earliest doughnut recipes featured nuts crammed into the center of the dough, hence the name.More >>
Some of the earliest doughnut recipes featured nuts crammed into the center of the dough, hence the name.More >>
One body was in the street, another on the sidewalk. It appeared one car had plowed into a parked car.More >>
One body was in the street, another on the sidewalk. It appeared one car had plowed into a parked car.More >>
Previously, agents were disqualified for using pot more than a certain number of times, but candidates will now be considered based on the last time they used it,More >>
Previously, agents were disqualified for using pot more than a certain number of times, but candidates will now be considered based on the last time they used it,More >>