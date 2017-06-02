Louisville murder suspect arrested in Washington Co., IN

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A suspect wanted for murder in Louisville was arrested Thursday in Washington County, Indiana.

Darryl Lavon Hall was located in the 10400 block of E. Saylor Road after the Washington County Sheriff's Department received information on his whereabouts, according to a news release from the law enforcement agency.

Hall was wanted on charges of murder, armed robbery, robbery and resisting law enforcement in Louisville. Authorities have not said which homicide Hall is believed to have committed.

He was taken to the Washington County Jail where he awaits extradition.

