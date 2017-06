Wrong number text leads couple to free Stanley Cup tickets

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic). Pittsburgh Penguins fans celebrate after the Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Nashville Predators 4-1 in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, May 31, 2017, in Pittsburgh.

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic). Pittsburgh Penguins and fans celebrate a goal by Penguins' Scott Wilson during the third period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Nashville Predators, Wednesday, May 31, 2017, in Pittsburgh. The Pengui...

PITTSBURGH (AP) - A text message sent to the wrong number led to a Pittsburgh couple scoring free tickets to see the Penguins play Game 2 in the Stanley Cup Final.

KDKA-TV reports (http://cbsloc.al/2sjMRoJ ) Amy Santora received a text offering four tickets to Wednesday night's game against Nashville. She called the number, and the man at the other end said he sent the text to the wrong number.

Santora says the man called her back a few minutes later, saying the text's intended recipient only wanted one set of the tickets.

The tickets were priced at $329. The man told Santora she could have them for free.

Santora and her husband took the man up on his offer, finding seats behind the goalie.

As for the mystery texter, Santora says "whoever you are, thank you."

___

Information from: KDKA-TV, http://www.kdka.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.