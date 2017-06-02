Study: Compression tights don't help runners run faster

A runner takes advantage of the warm weather to go for a run. (Source: WAVE 3 News/ Jeff Knight)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Compression tights are targeted to runners, aimed to help them run faster, increase power and stamina. But do they work

Researchers at Ohio State University had 20 experienced male runners, run on a treadmill for 30 minutes, on three separate days.

One day in shorts, the next in light compression tights, and finally in tighter compression tights. Before and after each run, the men were asked to complete a series of tests, from jumping to weightlifting, to assess how exhausted they were.

The results showed no difference in fatigue; researchers said they don’t help runners overall performance.

Other tests show compression tights may not help runners in the moment, but do help in recovery.

