Kentucky Humane Society offers June adoption specials

Penelope is one of the cats up for adoption. (Source: KHS)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The Kentucky Humane Society has announced that they will offer adoption specials throughout the month of June.

KHS will celebrate Adopt a Shelter Cat Month by waiving adoption fees on all cats that are more than a year old. In order to help big dogs in overcrowded shelters, dogs that are more than 40 pounds can be adopted for $40.

The adoption specials are valid at all 10 Kentucky Humane Society adoption centers and the nine adoption centers located inside Feeder Supply stores.

+ SLIDESHOW: This week's adorable, adoptable pets from KHS

This is the first time KHS has waived adoption fees, Shelter Director Robin Vincent said.

Vincent explained that KHS has received calls for help from overcrowded Kentucky shelters this summer. As space allows, KHS takes in needy shelter animals from over 35 Kentucky counties when municipal shelters are full.

All KHS animals have been spayed or neutered, microchipped, and are up-to-date on vaccinations and flea prevention.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Parkway Place residents 'sick' after latest shooting

+ Coroner's report shows 2014 murder victim not pregnant when killed

+ Popular Netflix series hits close to home at Male High School

The adoption special runs June 2-30, 2017. Legacy Pets (typically purebreds or “designer breeds”) are excluded from this special, as their higher adoption fees help offset the cost of care for other pets. Adoption is pending approval of an application process that takes about an hour.

Those wanting to adopt in Jefferson County must pay $10.50 for animal licensing fees.

For more information on KHS locations and available animals, click here.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.