Henderson man facing fraud charges

The pair was quickly caught by police after the robbery.More >>
The pair was quickly caught by police after the robbery.More >>
All KHS animals have been spayed or neutered, microchipped, and are up-to-date on vaccinations and flea prevention.More >>
All KHS animals have been spayed or neutered, microchipped, and are up-to-date on vaccinations and flea prevention.More >>
Compression tights may not be as effective as initially thought.More >>
Compression tights may not be as effective as initially thought.More >>
Authorities have not said which homicide he is believed to have committed.More >>
Authorities have not said which homicide he is believed to have committed.More >>
Here are five stories WAVE Country will be talking about today.More >>
Here are five stories WAVE Country will be talking about today.More >>