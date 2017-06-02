Henderson man facing fraud charges

A Henderson man has been arrested after police say he used a company credit card for personal use.

Derrick Graham, 30, is charged with fraudulent use of a credit card.

Police say Graham is no longer an employee at S&W Rack, but used a company card to make purchases at Auto Zone, Kenergy, Walmart, and Raben Tire.

Officers say Graham told them he used the card by mistake, thinking it was his personal credit card.

Graham is in jail on bonds totaling $1,105. He's due in court Tuesday.

