June 2, 2017

Super Summer Reading Kickoff and Cultural Pass Showcase
Tomorrow, 10am-1pm
Louisville Free Public Library, 301 York Street
Free, family-friendly event
Activities, performances, and crafts
More than two dozen members of the Arts and Culture Alliance
Participating groups will include the Louisville Zoo, Kentucky Science Center, Frazier History Museum, Kentucky Shakespeare, and more
lfpl.org/kids
(502) 574-1620
Louisville Free Public Library
Summer Reading Program
Now through August 12
Read 10 books in 10 weeks
Receive "Super-Reader" backpack with passes to local attractions
lfpl.org/kids
Kentucky Shakespeare in Central Park
The 57th Annual Kentucky Shakespeare in Central Park
Now – August 13, 2017
66 performances
11 weeks
8 productions
C. Douglas Ramey Amphitheatre
1340 South Fourth Street
Louisville, KY 40208
(502) 574-9900
7pm, Food Trucks, Will's Tavern, Will's Gift Shop
7:15pm pre-show performance
8pm main stage performance
Much Ado About Nothing
Directed by Matt Wallace
Now-July 22
Richard II
Directed by Amy Attaway
June 15-July 22
Julius Caesar
Directed by Matt Wallace
June 29-July 23
Rotating Repertory Weeks (all 3 productions)
July 11-23
Bard-A-Thon - All 3 Productions, 1 Night - July 22
4:30pm – Richard II; 7:30pm – Much Ado About Nothing;
10:30pm – Julius Caesar
Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.
725 S. Floyd Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 585-2201
publicfile@wave3.com
(502) 561-4140EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.