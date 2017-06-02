June 2, 2017

Super Summer Reading Kickoff and Cultural Pass Showcase

Tomorrow, 10am-1pm

Louisville Free Public Library, 301 York Street

Free, family-friendly event

Activities, performances, and crafts

More than two dozen members of the Arts and Culture Alliance

Participating groups will include the Louisville Zoo, Kentucky Science Center, Frazier History Museum, Kentucky Shakespeare, and more

lfpl.org/kids

(502) 574-1620

Louisville Free Public Library

Summer Reading Program

Now through August 12

Read 10 books in 10 weeks

Receive "Super-Reader" backpack with passes to local attractions

lfpl.org/kids

Kentucky Shakespeare in Central Park

The 57th Annual Kentucky Shakespeare in Central Park

Now – August 13, 2017

66 performances

11 weeks

8 productions

C. Douglas Ramey Amphitheatre

1340 South Fourth Street

Louisville, KY 40208

(502) 574-9900

7pm, Food Trucks, Will's Tavern, Will's Gift Shop

7:15pm pre-show performance

8pm main stage performance

Much Ado About Nothing

Directed by Matt Wallace

Now-July 22

Richard II

Directed by Amy Attaway

June 15-July 22

Julius Caesar

Directed by Matt Wallace

June 29-July 23

Rotating Repertory Weeks (all 3 productions)

July 11-23

Bard-A-Thon - All 3 Productions, 1 Night - July 22

4:30pm – Richard II; 7:30pm – Much Ado About Nothing;

10:30pm – Julius Caesar

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.