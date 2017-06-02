June 2, 2017 - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

June 2, 2017

By Jennifer Britton, Director
Super Summer Reading Kickoff and Cultural Pass Showcase 

Tomorrow, 10am-1pm
Louisville Free Public Library, 301 York Street
Free, family-friendly event
Activities, performances, and crafts
More than two dozen members of the Arts and Culture Alliance
Participating groups will include the Louisville Zoo, Kentucky Science Center, Frazier History Museum, Kentucky Shakespeare, and more
lfpl.org/kids
(502) 574-1620

Louisville Free Public Library
Summer Reading Program
Now through August 12
Read 10 books in 10 weeks
Receive "Super-Reader" backpack with passes to local attractions
lfpl.org/kids

Kentucky Shakespeare in Central Park

The 57th Annual Kentucky Shakespeare in Central Park
Now – August 13, 2017
66 performances
11 weeks
8 productions
C. Douglas Ramey Amphitheatre    
1340 South Fourth Street
Louisville, KY 40208
(502) 574-9900
7pm, Food Trucks, Will's Tavern, Will's Gift Shop
7:15pm pre-show performance 
8pm main stage performance

Much Ado About Nothing
Directed by Matt Wallace
Now-July 22

Richard II
Directed by Amy Attaway
June 15-July 22

Julius Caesar
Directed by Matt Wallace
June 29-July 23

Rotating Repertory Weeks (all 3 productions)
July 11-23 

Bard-A-Thon - All 3 Productions, 1 Night - July 22
4:30pm – Richard II; 7:30pm – Much Ado About Nothing; 
10:30pm – Julius Caesar

