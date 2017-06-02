WATCH LIVE @ 12:30: ISP releases information about triple murder - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

WATCH LIVE @ 12:30: ISP releases information about triple murder in Washington Co.

LIVE ON WAVE3.com: Indiana State Police plan to release additional information about a triple murder in rural Washington County on Sunday afternoon. A body, believed to be the suspect, Richard Lee Burton Jr., was found Monday morning in Monroe County, IN.

To view the 12:30 p.m. news conference, click on the appropriate link:

ONLINE or ON THE WAVE 3 NEWS MOBILE APP

Powered by Frankly