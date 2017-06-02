WATCH LIVE: UK, UofL football coaches kick off annual Governor's - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

WATCH LIVE: UK, UofL football coaches kick off annual Governor's Cup rivalry

LIVE ON WAVE3.com: The head football coaches for UK and UofL are kicking off the annual rivalry for the Governor's Cup.

Watch their news conference by clicking on the appropriate link:

ONLINE or ON THE WAVE 3 NEWS MOBILE APP

Powered by Frankly