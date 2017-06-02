6-hour standoff ends peacefully in Jasper

JASPER, IN (WAVE) - A six-hour standoff with a man wanted for felony battery ended peacefully in Jasper.

Indiana State Police said an investigation by U.S. marshals led them to a home in the 400 block of Clay Street in Jasper about 4:45 p.m. Thursday. They attempted to serve a warrant on Armando Gutierrez, 33, of Evansville, who was wanted in Vanderburgh County for domestic battery with a deadly weapon.

Police said Gutierrez barricaded himself in a crawl space in the basement while armed with a handgun.

Members of Indiana State Police, the Jasper Police Department and the Dubois County Sheriff's Department arrived to assist. They set up a security perimeter around the home until a SWAT team and hostage crisis negotiators arrived.

Police said while speaking with the negotiators, Gutierrez fired a round from his gun. Officers do not believe he was firing at them.

About 10:50 p.m., SWAT team members were able to use less-lethal weapons to deescalate the situation and safely take Gutierrez into custody. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation.



Additional charges are pending.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.