Pair charged with robbing Dixie Highway bank

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer
Chantrea Terry (Source: LMDC) Chantrea Terry (Source: LMDC)
Amin McDonald (Source: LMDC) Amin McDonald (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A Louisville duo has been charged after police said they robbed a bank.

According to his arrest report, on Thursday morning around 9:30, Amin McDonald, 38, walked into the BB&T Bank on Dixie Highway, showed a teller a demand note and walked back out with cash. 

McDonald fled the scene and met up with Chantrea Terry, 25, when they were spotted by police near Lewiston Place and Dixie Highway, LMPD said. 

According to Terry's police report, McDonald admitted to robbing the bank and Terry confessed to writing the demand note. 

The pair has been charged with robbery.

