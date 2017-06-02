2nd arrest made in St. Matthews home invasion

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Another arrest has been made in connection with a violent home invasion during which two people were bound with duct tape.

Louis Edward Simmons, Jr. 36, of Louisville, was taken into custody June 1 by St. Matthews police. He is charged with one count of robbery.

Simmons told police that he was working with two other men and set up the armed robbery of an apartment at the Mallard Creek Apartments. During the robbery, which happened during the early morning hours of April 20, two people inside the apartment - a man and his teenage daughter - were bound by duct tape.

In addition to robbery, Simmons is being held on two bench warrants for cases in 2014 and 2016.

One of the two men involved in the robbery, Michael Lee Brooks Jr., 30, of Jeffersonville, IN, was arrested April 27. He remains at Louisville Metro Corrections and is scheduled to be in court later this month.

