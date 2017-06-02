Morgantown Officer accused of sexual contact with minor

MORGANTOWN, KY (WAVE) – A Morgantown Police Officer is facing serious charges after being accused of having sexual contact with a minor.

Kentucky State Police arrested James Embry, 26, on Thursday afternoon. Embry has been charged with sexual abuse and custodial interference.

On Wednesday, KSP said they got a complaint from a parent who said Embry and their child may have had sexual contact in the past month.

After interviews on Thursday, KSP investigators said they found sufficient cause to arrest Embry.

Embry was arrested at the Morgantown Police Department and taken to the Butler County Jail.

