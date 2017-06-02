Allegiant adds new destination out of Cincinnati

Allegiant Air added a new travel destination out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport Friday.

The airlines now offers one-way fares to Denver from Cincinnati for $75. For that price, flights must be purchased by June 5 for travel between June 2 and Nov. 12, according to Allegiant officials.

“We’re very excited to launch yet another route from Cincinnati today, where Allegiant has certainly become the hometown airline,” said Lukas Johnson, Allegiant senior vice president of commercial. “We’re sure Cincy-area travelers will enjoy having a friendly, low-cost option for travel to Denver.”

The new nonstop route will operate three-times weekly in the summer season and twice weekly in the fall.

Allegiant now serves 16 routes from Cincinnati.

“Passenger demand for Denver has grown by more than 130 percent the last three years, and is now CVG’s sixth most popular destination,” said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer, CVG.

See Allegiant.com for details.

