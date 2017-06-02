Report: New Albany-Floyd Co. superintendent poised to take Indianapolis job

According to a report in the News and Tribune, a news-gathering partner of WAVE 3 News, Bruce Hibbard is on the verge of being hired as superintendent of the Franklin Township Community School Corp. in Indiana's capital city.More >>
According to a report in the News and Tribune, a news-gathering partner of WAVE 3 News, Bruce Hibbard is on the verge of being hired as superintendent of the Franklin Township Community School Corp. in Indiana's capital city.More >>
Embry has been charged with sexual abuse and custodial interference.More >>
Embry has been charged with sexual abuse and custodial interference.More >>
During the violent home invasion, two people were bound with duct tape.More >>
During the violent home invasion, two people were bound with duct tape.More >>
The pair was quickly caught by police after the robbery.More >>
The pair was quickly caught by police after the robbery.More >>
All KHS animals have been spayed or neutered, microchipped, and are up-to-date on vaccinations and flea prevention.More >>
All KHS animals have been spayed or neutered, microchipped, and are up-to-date on vaccinations and flea prevention.More >>