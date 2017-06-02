Report: New Albany-Floyd Co. superintendent poised to take Indianapolis job

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - New Albany-Floyd County School Corp. may be losing its superintendent to a school district in Indianapolis.

According to a report in the News and Tribune, a news-gathering partner of WAVE 3 News, Bruce Hibbard is on the verge of being hired for the same role by the Franklin Township Community School Corp. in Indiana's capital city.

WAVE 3 News has confirmed that the Franklin Township website posted a proposed contract with Hibbard Friday morning, which shows he would receive a base salary of $180,000. The contract would go into effect on July 1. The Franklin Township school board is expected to vote on the contract June 13. A public hearing will be held Monday when the board will hear opinions about the contract and the proposed hire. Click here to read the contract.

The News and Tribune reported that the Franklin Township district is comparable in size to the New Albany-Floyd County district, where Hibbard has been superintendent for seven years.

“He's been the superintendent of a large school district; I'm sure he's very well-qualified to run our district,” David Shaffer, interim superintendent at Franklin Township, told the News and Tribune.

Shaffer wasn't involved in the selection process, but he said he expects the board to sign off on Hibbard's hire.

